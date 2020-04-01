Student scientists can qualify for an award of up to $2000 through the Beth Calabotta Sustainability Education Grant. The National Biodiesel Foundation established this grant in 2018 to help deserving full-time students interested in science, research, and biodiesel sustainability.

“Beth Calabotta had a passion for student education and advanced biofuels,” NBF President Jeff Lynn shared. “The Foundation is honored to provide financial support in her honor to continue her legacy.”

The grant was designed to provide financial aid to students studying initiatives that promote or support the use of biodiesel and renewable diesel. Based on Beth’s work, the Foundation and the National Biodiesel Board want to help the next generation who can produce environmental benefits with their work and research.

Students can apply for the grant online. A portion of the financial award must be used to cover the recipient’s costs to attend and participate in the Biodiesel Sustainability Workshop and related activities on November 3-4, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Any remaining funds should be applied toward academic expenses. Applications are due May 31, 2020, and more information can be found on the grant homepage. The grant winner will be announced by August 30, 2020.

The Foundation works closely with the National Biodiesel Board to address national issues affecting the country — cleaner air, greater economic development for rural communities, and enhanced national security through energy independence. Organized in 1994, the mission of the Foundation is to accomplish outreach, education, research and demonstration activities for the advancement of biodiesel.